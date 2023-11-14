PCC Strategically Segments Streets and Markets Drug Trafficking 'Franchises' in São Paulo

São Paulo

The news coming from Morro do Índio, in Cubatão (SP), infuriated Reinaldo Bock Coutinho, aka Chuck.

A trafficker nicknamed Pivete claimed ownership of a drug point belonging to Chuck's territory, Adega. In addition, Ratinho, another well-known criminal, insisted on opening a "boca" (drug point) in Farinha Alley, an initiative previously prohibited by Príncipe, the region's "disciplinarian" (a term used for those who impose orders from organized crime).

SAO PAULO, SP, BRASIL.- 19.09.2023 - Addicts sell scrap and recycled waste to afford buying drugs. - (foto: Rubens Cavallari/Folhapress, Cotidiano) - Folhapress

Unable to resolve the issue personally as he was in prison, Chuck had relatives inform that the leaders of the PCC (First Command of the Capital) had been called upon to resolve the dispute.

More than a dispute over a hill in the coastal city of São Paulo, the conversations and documents intercepted by the Civil Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office of São Paulo demonstrate the role of the PCC criminal faction in controlling drug sales territories in the state, including the power to decide who can or cannot operate on the streets.

Investigations indicate that points are sold for amounts ranging from R$50,000 to R$3 million, depending on the location.

