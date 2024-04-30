Under Governor Tarcísio, The Number of People Killed by Military Police Officers in São Paulo Grows 138% in One Year

São Paulo

The number of people killed by military police officers on duty in the state of São Paulo surged in the first quarter of this year, according to official data from the administration of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). There were 179 cases in the first three months of 2024, compared to 75 in the same period last year — a growth of 138%.

The new numbers were released this Monday (29) by the SSP (Secretariat of Public Security).

It is the highest number of deaths in PM actions in the state since 2020, when there were 218 victims. In 2022, there were 74 cases.

One possible explanation for the explosion of deaths after two years of cases at a lower level is the Summer Operation, carried out by the PM in Baixada Santista and concluded on April 1 with a total of 56 deaths.

The PM's incursion into the region began in December but was intensified in February after the death of soldier Samuel Wesley Cosmo.

