São Paulo Registers 2 More Deaths of Spotted Fever in The Countryside

São Paulo

The Department of Health of São Paulo confirmed this Tuesday (13) two more deaths from Rocky Mountain spotted fever in the state of São Paulo as a result of an outbreak of the disease. The victims are pilot and businessman Douglas Pereira Costa, 42, and a 28-year-old woman.

Just as dentist Mariana Gioardano, 36, they participated in a feijoada at Fazenda Santa Margarida, in the district of Joaquim Egídio, in Campinas (93 km from the capital of São Paulo), on May 27th.

It is also being investigated whether a 16-year-old teenager, who was at the same event at the farm, contracted the disease. Since last Friday (9), she was being treated in a private hospital. She died this Tuesday (13), according to Campinas City Hall.

The farm is considered the most likely place of infection for the victims, according to the City of Campinas, which classifies the condition as an outbreak of spotted fever.

The Seo Rosa restaurant, responsible for the event at the farm, said it learned of the "fatality", but that "it has not been confirmed whether they caught the tick on the location of the event".

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language