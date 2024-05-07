Ultra-Processed Foods Are behind Depressive Symptoms, Brazilian Study Shows

Barra Mansa (RJ)

Researchers from the University of São Paulo who have been monitoring the eating patterns of the Brazilian population since 2020 show that high consumption of ultra-processed foods is related to the manifestation of depressive symptoms.

The analysis reveals a 42% increased risk for depressive conditions within the group where these products make up almost two-fifths of the diet.

The specialists evaluated data from nearly 16,000 adults who did not have a diagnosis of depression at the beginning of the study.

Volunteers reported, via online questionnaires administered semi-annually, the main foods consumed the day before and their health status. With this information, researchers were able to gauge the role of ultra-processed foods in their diet.

On average, highly processed foods represent 20% of the total energy consumed daily by Brazilians. Within the group with the healthiest diet, this percentage is 7%, reaching almost 40% in the group that most relies on these products.

