Brazil to Bring at Least 12 Ministers to COP28 and Have a 400 m2 Booth

São Paulo

In addition to an extensive delegation composed of congressmen, members of civil society, businesspeople, and researchers, the top echelon of the federal government is expected to have a massive presence at COP28, the UN (United Nations) climate conference beginning this Thursday (30) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a "#COP28" sign during The Changemaker Majlis, a one-day CEO-level thought leadership workshop focused on climate action, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo - REUTERS

At least 12 ministers are expected to participate: Marina Silva (Environment), Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs), Fernando Haddad (Finance), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), Rui Costa (Chief of Staff), Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), Luciana Santos (Science, Technology, and Innovation), Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture and Livestock), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture), Jader Filho (Cities), Celso Sabino (Tourism), and Cida Gonçalves (Women).

According to the Foreign Ministry, 2,400 people have registered to be part of the Brazilian delegation. Of this total, about 400 are government members. This is not yet the final number of participants, as not everyone has confirmed.

The Brazilian pavilion will be one of the largest, with 400 m² spread over two floors. A program of 120 events divided into two auditoriums is planned.

Read the article in the original language