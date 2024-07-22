Appearance of Humpback Whales in Brazil Increased 30 Times in 30 Years, Researchers Say

Rio de Janeiro

Researchers from the Humpback Whale Project celebrated on the catamaran when they sighted, at the beginning of this month, a female humpback whale swimming with her calf in the sea of Rio de Janeiro. It was the second time they saw a calf on the coast of Rio.

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRASIL, 05-07-2024: Humpback whale off the Coast of Rio de Janeiro (Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress, AMBIENTE) - Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

The species spends the summer in the Antarctic region, but when temperatures drop there, in the middle of the year, they migrate in search of the warm waters of the Brazilian northeast to reproduce.

They seek Brazil, according to biologists, because they want the calves to learn their first movements in less cold seas. The journey of about 4,000 km can last up to two months.

Moreover, ocean water has become warmer due to the climate crisis, making it more difficult for animals to find places with the ideal temperature, 28°C.

During this breeding period, groups of competing males emit songs to please the female. According to the researchers' estimates, the calf identified in the Rio sea is carioca by birth.

