Destruction in the Cerrado Grows and Slows Down, and The Government Launches a Zero Deforestation Plan

Brasília

Deforestation in the Brazilian Cerrado grew by 3% from August 2022 to July 2023 compared to the previous period, according to the Prodes system. In total, the destruction of the biome reached 11,011.7 km².

An aerial view shows a dead tree near a forest on the border between Amazonia and Cerrado in Nova Xavantina, Mato Grosso state, Brazil July 28, 2021.

However, the increase occurred amid a slowdown in the deforestation rate compared to the values recorded in recent years. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, the growth was, respectively, 25%, 8%, and 25% compared to previous periods. According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, João Paulo Capobianco, these 3% represent stability, considering the parameters of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

The data were released on the day the federal government launched the new PPCerrado (Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Cerrado), with the promise to achieve the zero deforestation target by 2030, a key year to curb global warming, according to the Paris Agreement. The announcement comes on the eve of COP28, the United Nations climate conference, to be held in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and attended by President Lula.

