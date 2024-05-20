Cities in Rio Grande do Sul Hit by Rainfall up to Ten Times Greater Than Historical Average

São Paulo

In recent weeks, cities in Rio Grande do Sul have recorded rainfall volumes up to ten times higher than the historical average. This is revealed by an analysis by Folha based on data from Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) for the period from April 25 to May 14.

Of the 45 rain gauge stations with available data in the state, 44 recorded an increase compared to the same period in previous years—the exception being the collection point in Uruguaiana. In 42 of them, the 2024 rains equaled or exceeded double the average.

The largest increase was observed in Caxias do Sul, in the Serra Gaúcha. The city recorded an average of 45 millimeters per day from April 25 to May 14 this year, equivalent to 11 times the average volume (4.09 mm) in previous years with available data (from 1961 to 2023). The daily average had never exceeded 10 mm in the municipality in these six decades. The previous record was 9.44 mm in 2022.

