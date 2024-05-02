Dengue Sees Decrease or Stability in 21 States of Brazil

São Paulo

In Brazil, 21 states and the Federal District are experiencing a trend of decrease or stability in dengue incidence. Five other federative units still have an increase in the disease, according to data presented by the Secretary of Health Surveillance and Environment, Ethel Maciel.

Ceará, Mato Grosso, Pará, Sergipe, and Tocantins still show a tendency of increasing cases of the disease.

While 14 areas have a tendency of decrease, eight have stability. The data corresponds to the 17th epidemiological week, which covers April 21 to 27.

"This epidemic has a different pattern from the others. We observed a very rapid increase in cases. It took eight weeks to rise, and we expect a similar time to descend. The states in decline were the ones that started the rise first, which was explosive," said Maciel.

According to the secretary, the areas with a tendency of increase are those where historically the increase in dengue cases occurs later in the year, as is the case in the Northeast. Regarding the others, a more detailed analysis of what is happening should be conducted, she said.

