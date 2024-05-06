Women from Marajó Lose Babies and Suffer for Days in Childbirth Journeys

BREVES AND MELGAÇO (PA)

At the time of delivery, Antônia lost her uterus and the baby, Dalva went through extreme suffering – with consequences for her son's health – and Fabiula found herself in an empty room for a whole night, until the birth and death of her daughter in the afternoon of the following day.

MELGAO, PA. 06/04/2024. Obstetric examination room at Melgaço Municipal Hospital, which is not equipped to perform cesarean sections, forcing women, when necessary, to travel hours by boat to Breves Hospital. ( Foto: Lalo de Almeida/Folhapress ).

Women from the western part of the Marajó archipelago, especially from riverside communities in the Melgaço region (PA), the city with the lowest HDI (Human Development Index) in the country, are victims of obstetric violence in a moment that is already vulnerable.

It seems like an epidemic, with frequent cases of mothers facing journeys through the archipelago's rivers, long waits for any dignified care in regional hospitals, and trips to health units and cities due to lack of assistance during childbirth.

Folha spoke with four women who report being victims of obstetric violence in the Melgaço region and identified other cases in health units in the region. They all claim to know women – sisters, cousins, neighbors – who have experienced the same violence.

The core of the problem lies in the municipal hospital of Melgaço. The health unit has a room for deliveries, but only normal deliveries are performed. There are no instruments, equipment, and necessary staff for cesarean sections and more complex cases.

