Animal Shelters in Rio Grande do Sul Suffer from a Decline in Volunteers, Disease, and Exhaustion

PORTO ALEGRE (RS) and SÃO LEOPOLDO (RS)

More than 40 days after the onset of heavy rains that caused deaths and devastation, the decline in volunteers is a reality in animal shelters in Rio Grande do Sul. Amid the climatic tragedy, more than 12,500 animals were rescued throughout the state. In the places dedicated to caring for the animals, the sharp drop in help was felt, which overburdens the remaining volunteers. The group also criticizes the absence of public authorities. Folha visited, this Monday (10), three places that care for dogs and cats rescued from floods, two in Porto Alegre and one in São Leopoldo, 35 km from the capital.

In supermarkets, shopping mall parking lots, or military brigades, volunteers found solutions to separate newborns from the more aggressive ones, place the elderly and fearful ones in different rooms, and isolate dogs with distemper, a highly contagious canine viral infection. The disease was present in all the places visited.

On the front line, the remaining volunteers categorize the tragedy into three phases: the first was the race to rescue the animals; the second was the wave of leptospirosis; and now, the third is marked by a distemper outbreak. Therefore, attention is focused on isolating the animals and preventing the problem from spreading.

In addition to disease outbreaks, the routine involves planning food, walks, cleaning, medications, and interviews with those interested in adopting the animals. "We are collapsing," says biologist Camila Timm Wood, 38, a volunteer at the Centro Vida shelter in the northern zone of Porto Alegre, which houses more than 400 dogs and 80 cats.

