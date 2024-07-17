Brazilian Justice Accepts Father's Request and Denies Abortion for Abused Teen

São Paulo

A 13-year-old teenager living in Goiás had her legal abortion denied by the Goiás Court of Justice, after her father went to court and requested the prohibition of the procedure.

The young girl is already 28 weeks pregnant, making the procedure more difficult.

Protest Against Limiting Legal Abortion. - Marcelo Oliveira/Onzex Press e Imagens

In testimony to the Tutelary Council in her area, she stated that she wanted to terminate the pregnancy when she was 18 weeks along. In messages sent to the council, she said that if she did not have access to the procedure, she would find a way to do it on her own.

In testimony to the council, the suspected abuser, 24, reportedly stated that he did not know the girl’s age and that if he had known, he would not have had relations with her.

The girl's father, according to the council, had asked to speak with the suspect so that he would take responsibility for the baby.

The report sought out legal experts, who stated that the desire of a minor under 18 is not sufficient for the procedure to be carried out, and that authorization from the guardians is required.

