Meeting of Presidents at COP30 May Be Brought Forward

The meeting of heads of state and government at COP30, the United Nations climate conference scheduled for Belém at the end of 2025, may happen a few days before the start of other phases of the event to ease the city's hotel network.

Brazil's Banner at COP28 in Dubai - Divulgação

According to projections made by organizers, the anticipation would reduce by almost half the number of people simultaneously in the capital of Pará, from 50,000 to 30,000. It would also reduce the pressure on luxury accommodations.

Logistical difficulties have made the Lula government consider splitting the meeting and moving part of the commitments to cities like Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo.

The idea, however, is not on the table at this time. The focus is to make it possible to host the entire event in Belém.

As Folha showed in May, the organization of COP30 is betting on Airbnb rentals, temporary accommodations, and cruise ships to address the city's bed deficit.