Sliced Breads Have High Alcohol Content and Could even Affect Breathalyzer, Says Brazilian Association

Belo Horizonte

A study released on Wednesday (10) by the Brazilian Consumer Defense Association, known as Proteste, part of the Euroconsumers group, pointed out that some popular brands of sliced bread in supermarkets have a high alcohol content, which the organization views as harmful to humans, especially pregnant women and babies.

The research also indicated that of the ten products analyzed, six would be considered alcoholic foods if there were a similar legislation to that for beverages. The alcohol present in these products comes from the fermentation process and the use of preservatives.

To reach the results, Proteste analyzed the alcohol content of ten brands of sliced bread, four of which are from the company Wickbold. They are: Visconti, Bauducco, Wickbold 5 zeros, Wickbold gluten-free, Wickbold light, Panco, Seven Boys, Wickbold, Plusvita, and Pulmann.

Of these, the research concluded that only the breads from the last four brands have an ethanol content below 0.5%, the limit for a drink to be considered alcoholic. One of the analyzed batches of Visconti, for example, had an alcohol content of 3.37% and Bauducco, 1.17% (by comparison, Brahma chopp beer has 4.8%).

