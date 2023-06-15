Airlines Recruit Chefs to Improve In-Flight Food Image

São Paulo

Since the end of April, those traveling to Paris on the Azul Linhas Aéreas Airbus A350-900 from Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP), have been consuming recipes from French chef Claude Troisgros, owner of restaurants in Rio and São Paulo.

For economy class passengers, only one of the chef's dishes is being served in June: boeuf bourguignon (beef cooked in wine) with rice and peas. The executive class passengers get a complete menu: shrimp mayonnaise with couscous, lamb with penne, and cappuccino mousse.

Perfecting the in-flight service to attract customers has been a common feature among airlines.

Latam launched the Sabor à Brasileira program, which alternates, every three months, dishes by female chefs.

Chef Rodrigo Oliveira signs, for the fifth time, the menu for the KLM flights departing to Amsterdam. Dishes such as cassava gnocchi with mushrooms and cheese sauce are offered in some classes.

Translated by Cassy Dias

