Foz do Iguaçu Wants to Show that It Has Much More than The Waterfalls

Foz do Iguaçu

Hosting one of the most famous natural landscapes on the planet, the famous waterfalls, is great but not enough. Foz do Iguaçu wants to show that there is much more to do there. Indeed, there is, and there will be even more.

The city of 285,000 inhabitants in western Paraná has been increasing its options for visitors in recent years.

Visitors walks along a walkway as a rainbow appears in front of a partial view of the Devil's Throat Falls, part of the Iguazu Falls waterfall system on the Iguazu River at Iguacu National Park, Parana State, near Foz do Iguacu in southern Brazil on the border with Argentina, during sunset on May 21, 2024.

According to the Municipal Tourism Secretariat of Foz, two decades ago, the average stay of tourists in the region was 1.5 days. With the created attractions, the current stay averages 3.5 days, and the goal is to extend it to 7 days.

A regular presence among the five most visited destinations by foreigners in Brazil, Foz gained an 88-meter ferris wheel three years ago, the same size as Rio's, and a theme park, Wonder Park, which features a museum of vehicles known from cinema and TV among its attractions.

In haute cuisine, the Y restaurant, led by chef Luiz Felipe Souza of Evvai, São Paulo, opened last month. The proposal is to reinterpret national classics, resulting in dishes such as green feijoada and char-grilled carabiner shrimp with capixaba moqueca.

For 2025, the inauguration of a 23,000-square-meter aquarium is planned, focusing on the hydrographic basins of Iguaçu and Paraná.

