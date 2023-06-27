Bolsonaro says he will not despair about electoral justice

São Paulo

Former president Jair Bolsonaro traveled to São Paulo over the weekend to watch the Palmeiras soccer game at Allianz Parque Stadium. After watching the team be defeated, he went to the house of former Communications Secretary Fábio Wajngarten to have hot dogs and pizza with friends.

At a round table with two of his lawyers, as well as councilors and politicians such as the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, the former president spoke about his trial at the Supreme Electoral Court, which resumes this Tuesday (27).

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gives an interview to Folha at the former Secretary Fábio Wajngarten's house - Marlene Bergamo/Folhapress

Restrained by his standards of spontaneity, Bolsonaro admitted to Folha the possibility of becoming ineligible and spoke of his feelings about the situation."I'm unbreakable until proven otherwise. I will continue to do my part. I have the silver bullet, but I won't say what it is, I won't reveal it."

He also said that, even out of the polls, he intends to continue in public life and spoke about the possibility of his wife running for president in 2026. "If she wants to, she can run as a candidate. But what I tell Michelle about this is that she has no experience. To be mayor of a small town is already not easy. Dealing with 594 parliamentarians is not easy either. I believe she lacks the experience for that."

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language