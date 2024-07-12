'Parallel Intelligence Agency' under Bolsonaro Monitored Justices and Journalists, According to the Police

Brasília

An investigation by the Federal Police states that Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) illegally monitored during Jair Bolsonaro's government (PL) Supreme Court ministers, parliamentarians, and journalists. According to the PF, the clandestine operation targeted Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur of investigations aimed at Bolsonaro supporters, Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, and Dias Toffoli.

BRASÍLIA, DF, BRASIL, 20-10-2023, Brazilian Intelligence Agency, in Brasília. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress) - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

The list of targets in the Legislative Branch includes the current Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and his predecessor, Rodrigo Maia. Among journalists, the targets included Mônica Bergamo, columnist for Folha, Vera Magalhães, columnist for O Globo, Luiza Alves Bandeira from DFRLab (Digital Forensic Research Lab), linked to the Atlantic Council, and Pedro Cesar Batista, linked to the Anti-Imperialist Committee General Abreu e Lima.

The report that underpinned the phase of Operation Última Milha, carried out this Thursday (11) by the PF, also points out that at least one ex-governor — João Doria (formerly of PSDB, currently without party) — and employees of Ibama and the Federal Revenue were also targeted by the monitoring. The fourth phase of the operation on the so-called parallel Abin arrested agents who worked directly for Alexandre Ramagem, current federal deputy, pre-candidate for the PL to the Rio de Janeiro City Hall, and linked to councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL), who is also under investigation.

The arrests were ordered by justice Alexandre de Moraes, at the request of the Federal Police. The PF is investigating whether officers stationed at CIN used the FirstMile geolocation software and produced reports on Supreme Court ministers and political opponents of the former president. The objective would be to dismantle the parallel Abin, a criminal organization focused on the illegal monitoring of public authorities and the production of fake news, using the agency's systems.

Read the article in the original language