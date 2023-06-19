Datafolha: Lula Approved by 37% and Disapproved by 27% in Stable Evaluation

With almost six months in office, Lula (PT) maintains his level of approval stable. 37% consider his government good, while 27% assess it as bad or terrible. According to 33%, the PT member is regular, and 3% did not give an opinion.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ministerial meeting at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Evaristo SA / AFP) - AFP

This is what reveals a new survey by Datafolha, carried out in 112 municipalities with 2,010 voters. The survey has a margin of error of two points, above or below, and was carried out from Monday (12) to Wednesday (14).

Compared to the previous evaluation, carried out on March 29 and 30, the numbers vary only within the margin of error. After three months in office, Lula had 38% of approval and 29% of disapproval, being seen as regular by 30%.

The numbers repeat the worst performance of a representative elected in the first term since the 1985 re-democratization and emulate the performance of the rival defeated last October, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On the other hand, Lula is experiencing a clash with the Chamber of Deputies, led by Arthur Lira's (PP-AL) pork barrel faction in Congress, and none of this has significantly improved or worsened his assessment.

Those with lower incomes (up to 2 minimum wages, 43% excellent/good), less educated (47%), and people from the Northeast (47%) are more approving of Lula.

Translated by Cassy Dias

