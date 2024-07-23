Oldest Mayor in Brazil Sees Age as an Asset, Criticizes Lula, and Supports Bolsonaro

ITAMBÉ

Graça Carrazzoni (MDB) is the oldest female mayor among all the women who manage cities in Brazil. At 85 years old, the head of the Executive of Itambé, in the interior of Pernambuco, 92 km from Recife, is part of a traditional family political group from the northern forest zone of the state. Itambé has nearly 35,000 inhabitants, according to the 2022 Census by IBGE, and is on the border with Paraíba. A border that is practically invisible, as there are streets where one side of the sidewalk is Itambé and the other, Pedras de Fogo (PB). The two cities coexist in an integrated manner and have linked economic activities.

RECIFE/PE - 12/07/2024 - Graca Carrazzoni (MDB), 85. FOTO: Ricardo Labastier / Folhapress) - Ricardo Labastier/Folhapress

Age is not a problem, in Graça's view. For her, the 85 years of age represent experience to help govern Itambé. "I didn't even think about age, my mind is the same. Age helps. I think I am the same person as 20 years ago."

The mayor said she thought the pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to give up his reelection candidacy was wrong.

In Brazil, the oldest mayor today is Silvestre José Gorini, 92, from Varre-Sai (RJ).

A critic of the PT, Graça believes President Lula is not doing a good job. In 2022, she campaigned for Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a rare feat for mayors in the interior of Pernambuco, where the PT usually dominates presidential elections. "I sympathized and saw his mentality. I thought it was very good for him to be president," she says. Despite the mayor's appeals, Lula won in Itambé with 72% of the valid votes in the second round, against 28% for Bolsonaro.

