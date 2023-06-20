Former pupil kills students in school shooting in Paraná

São Paulo and Curitiba

A school shooting at the Professora Helena Kolody State High School, in Cambé, in northern Paraná, left a 17-year-old female student and another male student, aged 16, dead. According to the Government of Paraná and the Military Police, the author of the attack is a 21-year-old former student. He was arrested and taken to Londrina (PR), a city neighboring Cambé.

The couple of boyfriends Karoline Verri Alves and Luan Augusto, killed due to a shooting attack at school - Reprodução

Student Karoline Verri Alves died in the attack. She was an altar girl at Santo Antônio de Cambé parish, where her parents act as coordinators of a Catholic community. The other student shot was Karoline's boyfriend. He was rescued but died in this early tuesday morning.

According to the Police Chief of the Civil Police of Londrina, Fernando Amarantino Ribeiro, the former student said that he was bullied when he attended the school (until 2014) and would have planned the attack in recent months. The shooter told the police that the attack would be revenge for the offenses he suffered in the past.

