Government of Rio Grande do Sul Wants to Build Temporary Cities

Four temporary cities may be built in Rio Grande do Sul to accommodate flood victims. The information was given this Thursday (16th) by the state's vice-governor, Gabriel Souza (MDB), in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

PELOTAS,RS - 16.05.2024 - (Foto: Eduardo Rodrigues/Agência Pixel Press/Folhapress) - Agência Pixel Press

According to him, the locations being considered to shelter people are in Porto Alegre, Guaíba, Canoas, and São Leopoldo. In these cities, which gather the highest number of homeless in the state, temporary structures would be built.

"We will have space for children and pets. Collective laundry. Community kitchen. Dormitories and bathrooms. This during the period in which people will still need this support."

Souza also spoke about timelines. "Next week, we will start contracting. By tomorrow [Friday, 17th], we will have the description of the necessary temporary structures. It is faster to contract this service. It's like an event structure qualified to house people," he explained.

Mayor Sebastião Melo (MDB) stated in an interview with Folha that the most difficult and priority issue is housing the approximately 15,000 homeless people in the city.

