11-year-old child dies after being shot by Military Police in Rio

An 11-year-old boy was shot and died during a patrol by the Military Police in Maricá, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday morning (12). According to the corporation, the child was hit during an exchange of gunfire between agents and criminals.

Djalma de Azevedo Clemente, 11, was wearing a school uniform, as he was on his way to school when he was shot and died at the scene.

Residents protest at a housing complex in Maricá (RJ), where a child was killed during police action - Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress - Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

According to residents, the boy was on a street next to his mother and another child, who had his backpack hit, but was not injured. At that moment, a car entered the road and Djalma, who was on a sidewalk, was injured.

Adjalmira Azevedo, Djalma's mother, says that the shot came from the military police. "I was on my way to school, the police came in. As they entered, the shot hit my son. This is a pain that I do not wish for anyone, it's a very sad thing," she said.

The corporation stated that the agents were on patrol when they were attacked by criminals and fired back.



