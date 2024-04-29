Brazilian Municipal Pre-Candidates Upload Sketch Videos to Social Media and Turn the Campaign into a Spectacle

São Paulo

The buff guy walking down the street hears a provocation: "Are you gonna take the shot, little dog?" Irritated, he approaches the author of the offense, who hurriedly clarifies the misunderstanding. He was referring to an animal right there, which can now get vaccinated at a newly inaugurated veterinary clinic.

Rodrigo Manga's video skecth - Reprodução

The short video stars the mayor of Sorocaba (SP), Rodrigo Manga (Republicans), a candidate for re-election in October. Like him, several managers and candidates are investing in communication in the form of raucous sketches posted on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with hints of "Os Trapalhões" and "Casseta e Planeta Urgente."

Making a fool of oneself, embracing the "uncle" side, and going into "no superego" mode are part of the script. The goal is to capture the user's attention in a few seconds before they swipe their finger on the cell phone screen and move on. Once this stage is overcome, the politician pitches their administrative city themes.

In Florianopolis (SC), Mayor Topázio Neto (PSD), 62, another who will run for re-election in October, recently appeared with his image multiplied in several "clones" on Jurerê beach, to show that the widening of the sand strip, criticized by environmentalists, will accommodate more people.

Opposition councilors accuse him of being a "TikTok mayor," a term he doesn't reject. "The successful TikToker is the one with content. You won't see me doing a dance, cooking," he says. "When I communicate, my 85-year-old aunt Marlene has to understand, know what I'm talking about."

Read the article in the original language