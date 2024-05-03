Storms in Rio Grande do Sul Kill 29, Flood Cities, and Isolate Residents

In what is considered unprecedented destruction in Rio Grande do Sul, the heavy rains hitting the state have left at least 29 dead since Monday (29th), with 60 missing, 36 injured, and nearly 15 thousand people displaced from their homes. Floods have swept away buildings and isolated residents.

São Paulo police assists in rescue efforts amidst heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul. - Secretaria de Segurança Pública de SP

Lack of access, combined with weather conditions, complicates rescue and the restoration of electricity to over 320 thousand properties, according to the RGE and CEEE Equatorial utility companies. The Corsan utility company says about 542 thousand customers are without water supply.

Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) has declared a state of public calamity and appealed to residents in high-risk areas: "Leave your homes and seek safe places." In Estrela and Lajeado, the level of the Taquari River has surpassed 30 meters for the first time.

In Putinga, a house was swept away by the force of the floodwaters on Wednesday. The city may face further flooding with the risk of the Santa Lúcia dam breaking, which could flood the entire downtown area.

Read the article in the original language