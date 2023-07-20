Brazilian athletes play for World title and for Marta's coronation

São Paulo

If the Qatar Football World Cup in 2022 was the "last dance" for Lionel Messi (who ended up winning the title) and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the greatest players in history, this year's Women's World Cup also has its share of farewells that will be marked.

Brazil's Marta Silva celebrates after scoring a goal during the French tournament women's football match between Brazil and Canada at the EpopEe Stadium in Calais, northern France, on March 10, 2020 - AFP

The North American Megan Rapinoe, 38, announced her intention to leave football at the end of the season. Champion in 2015, she was the star of the winning team in 2019 and is looking for the unprecedented three-time championship.

Like Messi, Brazilian player Marta, 37, arrives at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand in search of a glorious finale. It will be her last participation in the tournament. And the other squad members want, as happened with the Argentine player in 2022, to say goodbye to her with the cup in their hands.

"It's the first time Brazil comes to win, to reach a final. We want this victory for Marta, for her story, for what she represents", said midfielder Andressa Alves, also called up by coach Pia Sundhage.

"If we manage to give this joy to Marta, the taste of this achievement will be even more special. She is our role model. She deserves it", said striker Geyse, who plays for Barcelona, also born in Alagoas like the number 10 player Marta.

