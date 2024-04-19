Indigenous Organization Excludes Lula from Event Amid Dissatisfaction

Brasília

The movement views the PT government with dissatisfaction and wants to demand not only the president but also Congress to advance public policies to guarantee the rights of peoples, especially the demarcation of indigenous lands—which are progressing slowly in the Executive and facing defeats in the Legislature.

BRASÍLIA, DF, BRASIL, 24.04.2023: Terra Livre Camp (Foto: Gabriela Biló/Folhapress) - Folhapress

Of the 14 territories promised by the federal government to be demarcated in its first year, only eight have been done.

In 2023, Lula was invited to Terra Livre Camp and attended. During the event, he announced the first demarcations of his new government and raised a flag against the temporal landmark. In 2022, as a presidential candidate, he also participated in the camp.

Two more territories were demarcated by Lula this Thursday (18), at the end of the CNPI (National Council of Indigenous Policy).

While on one hand, the president was not invited to the 2024 ATL, on the other hand, the movement, in a new political signal, wants to be received. And not only at the Planalto Palace but also by the Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the Chamber President, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), as well as Supreme Court ministers and the Esplanade ministers.

