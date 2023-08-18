Bolsonaro's Former Assistant Sold Jewelry at His Behest, Says Lawyer

The lawyer for Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said that his client will confess to having traded jewelry in the United States at the behest of the former president.

"He confesses that he bought the jewels evidently at the behest of the president", said Cézar Bittencourt about the items given by other governments to the then Brazilian head of state. Cid's decision was revealed to Veja magazine and confirmed to Folha by the lawyer.

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid - ANDRE BORGES/EPA-EFE/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

The military member has been arrested since May on suspicion of tampering with vaccination cards, including Bolsonaro's. Also yesterday, the so-called "Vaza Jato hacker" testified against the former representative at the January 8 CPI (Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry).

Programmer Walter Delgatti Neto told parliamentarians that the ex-president's campaign planned to forge the violation of an electronic ballot box a few days before last year's elections. The hacker — arrested at the beginning of the month on charges of plotting with federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court — said without offering evidence that Bolsonaro asked him to take responsibility for having tapped the Justice's conversations . Bolsonaro referred to Delgatti's version as "fantasy" and did not comment on Cid's lawyer's statements until the closing of this issue. He denies any wrongdoing.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language