Ex-soldiers and PCC Member Suspected of Participating in Mining on Yanomami Land

Brasília

At least two former FAB (Brazilian Air Force) soldiers have been pointed out by the Brazilian Federal Police as suspects of being part of a criminal organization responsible for exploiting illegal mining in the Yanomami Indigenous Land. The information is part of the Buruburu operation, launched this Thursday (17) by the Federal Police and which aims at a logistics and financing scheme for mining in the preservation area.

A man suspected of being a member of the criminal organization PCC (First Command of the Capital) would also have participated in the group – he died in an exchange of gunfire earlier this year. In total, the agents have served 11 preventive arrest warrants, 18 search and seizure warrants and 19 precautionary measure warrants issued by the 4th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal Court in Roraima.

Aerial picture showing an illegal mining camp, known as garimpo, during an operation by the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) against Amazon deforestation at the Yanomami territory in Roraima State, Brazil, on February 24, 2023. -(Photo by ALAN CHAVES / AFP) - AFP

According to investigation documents to which Folha had access, two former members of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) participated in the group: Marcos Denes de Santos Souza and Marcio Jose Muller. The former was the target of search and seizure and seizure of assets, while the latter, in addition to the two lawsuits , also had a warrant for preventive detention issued against him. Folha's reporting team tried to contact the two ex-soldiers by phone, but was unable to contact them. Sought out by Folha's reporting team, the FAB did not respond.

Translated by Cassy Dias

