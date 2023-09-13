Union Is Ordered to Pay $ 201.954 to Genivaldo's Son, Killed in Federal Highway Police Operation

Brasília

The 7th Federal Court of Sergipe ordered this Tuesday (12), that the Union pay R$ 1 million in compensation for moral damages to the son of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, who died in May 2022, in an approach by PRF ( Federal Highway Police) agents in Umbaúba, Sergipe. In addition, the union will also have to pay a monthly pension worth two-thirds of the minimum wage until he turns 24.

People attend a protest with a banner reading Stop police violence. Justice for Genivaldo. Enough of massacre. Stop killing us in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 1 2022, in honour of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, who suffocated to death on May 25 after being placed inside a police car trunk from which thick smoke was billowing in the northeastern town of Umbauba. - The Federal Highway Police (PRF) said in a statement that its agents had used immobilisation techniques and instruments of low-offensive potential in dealing with the 38-year-old who they said became aggressive during a routine stop. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) - AFP

According to the AGU (Attorney General's Office), it was not possible to reach an agreement with the victim's son during the lawsuit. The organ will evaluate the possibility of filing an appeal.

However, an agreement was signed with Maria Vicente de Jesus, Genivaldo's mother, for R$405,000 to be paid, due to the acts of police violence that resulted in his death. Of the total, R$400,000 refers to compensation for moral damage and another R$5,000 relates to material damage resulting from the costs of Genivaldo's burial.

The agreement was reached in the lawsuit that was originally filed by Genivaldo's ex-partner, Maria Fabiana dos Santos, and her son, to collect compensation of R$100 million for the episode. Maria Vicente joined the lawsuit later.

Translated by Cassy Dias

