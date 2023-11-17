Only Two out of Every Five Quota Positions for Black Judges in Brazil Are Filled

São Paulo

Eight years after the institution of quotas in judge exams, only two out of every five positions reserved for black individuals were filled in the state Courts of Justice, and none in the Federal Regional Courts.

This situation leaves the judiciary even further from racial equity in a majority-black country where only 14.5% of judges identify as black or mixed race.



To monitor the results of affirmative action, Folha analyzed 32 completed exams since June 2015, when the CNJ (National Council of Justice) approved a regulation reserving at least 20% of positions for self-declared black candidates.

Among the Courts of Justice, there were 27 exams in 19 states, offering 327 positions reserved for black quota candidates, of which only 121 were filled.

Vacancies remained unfilled in 15 competitions, where there were fewer approved black candidates than positions reserved for them.

In federal courts, the situation is more severe. No positions from the affirmative action were filled in the five judge exams completed since the institution of quotas.

To try to increase effectiveness, the CNJ created rules for implementing a national exam for entry into the judiciary.

In the case of self-declared black or indigenous candidates, all those who score at least 50% on the objective test will be considered approved.

