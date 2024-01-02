Entrepreneur from Paraná is the First to be Indicted for Financing the Attacks on 8/1

São Paulo

Entrepreneur Pedro Luis Kurunczi from Londrina (Paraná) is the first indicted under the accusation of financing the coup attempts on January 8, 2023.

BRASÍLIA, DF, 08.01.2023, Entrepreneur from Paraná is the first indicted for financing 8/1 attacks (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress) - Folhapress

The indictment was presented by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) on December 14, but since the process is confidential in the Supreme Federal Court, the organization omitted the name of the accused.

Folha has learned that it is Kurunczi. He is accused of chartering four buses that transported 108 passengers to Brasília, some of whom participated in the attack on the headquarters of the three Powers.

According to the MPF's indictment, the entrepreneur committed five crimes, including the violent abolition of the democratic Rule of Law, armed criminal association, and qualified damage through violence.

If convicted, the combined sentences could exceed 30 years of imprisonment.

The report called Kurunczi's home and contacted the law firm defending him, but received no responses.

Read the article in the original language