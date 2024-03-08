Brazil Has Had 10,000 Cases of Femicide since the Approval of the Law on the Subject in 2015

São Paulo

A study released on Thursday (7) by the Brazilian Forum of Public Security shows that at least 10,655 women were victims of femicide in the country from March 2015 (when the law on the subject was created) to December 2023 —the survey takes into account cases that were officially registered as such by the police.

According to the entity, this number would be higher were it not for underreporting in the first years of the legislation.

Rio Claro / SP 12/04/2017. - Women's Defense Police Station (DDM) in Rio Claro - (Foto: Marcelo S. Camargo /A2img/Governo do Estado de São Paulo) - Governo do Estado de São Paulo

The femicide law qualifies the crime when it is committed against a woman for reasons related to her female sex, involving domestic and family violence and contempt or discrimination against the condition of being a woman.

Analyzing the survey by region, the Midwest stands out for presenting the highest rate in the last two years, reaching 2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, 43% higher than the national average. The second most violent region for women was the North, with a rate of 1.6, followed by the South, with 1.5. The Southeast and Northeast regions recorded rates of 1.2 and 1.4 per 100,000.

