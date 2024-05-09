Rio Grande do Sul Fears More Rain Amidst Lack of Water and Food

Porto Alegre

The boat rescue of flood victims in Porto Alegre (RS) was interrupted this Wednesday (8) after the return of rain.

CANOAS, RS, BRASIL, 8/5/2024: The Canoas campus of the Lutheran University of Brazil, Ulbra, has become a major center that shelters nearly 7,000 people displaced after the floods. (FOTO: Carlos Macedo/Folhapress). - Carlos Macedo

Throughout Rio Grande do Sul, the total number of deaths reached one hundred and there are 130 missing. The state fears new storms and a cold wave starting from Thursday.

In the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, supermarkets have empty shelves. The most serious situation is the lack of water. Due to scarcity, sales are limited per customer. The Gaúcha Association of Supermarkets says there is no shortage.

In Canoas, in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, the situation is dramatic, with up to a thousand people in line for food distribution. The strength of the waters, according to the city hall, led half of the city's population, 153,000, to leave their homes.

In the southern part of the state, Rio Grande suspended classes and warned residents, awaiting the flood. The city is located in the region of the Patos Lagoon, where the Guaíba River flows.

