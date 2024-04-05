Robinho Plays Soccer in Prison with Cleats Borrowed from Inmates

São Paulo

Minutes after leaving solitary confinement and being integrated into the general prison population at Penitentiary 2 in Tremembé, in the interior of São Paulo, on Easter Sunday (31st), former soccer player Robinho, imprisoned for collective rape, was approached by a group of inmates. This account is according to prison guards who spoke to Folha.

Former soccer player Robinho, imprisoned for collective rape (Foto: Divulgação) - Divulgação

The group informed him that he was scheduled to play in a match between the inmates of the unit and asked for the size of the former athlete's shoes.

The inmates then provided a pair of cleats and took the former Santos, Real Madrid, and Brazilian national team player to the dirt field where he played his first match in prison. Detainees and staff stopped to watch the game.

According to the guards, Robinho did nutmegs, heel passes, and dribbles, including his famous stepovers. He also received a "rough tackle" that kicked up dust but ended without a fight. Everyone laughed, and one of the prisoners shouted, "He's been baptized!"

The guards also reported that the former player shares an 8 m2 cell with another person. His cellmate is reportedly a 22-year-old from Taubaté, who is detained under suspicion of a crime outlined in the Penal Code related to "inducing or instigating someone to commit suicide or self-mutilation."

