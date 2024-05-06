After 78 Deaths in Rio Grande do Sul, Lula Talks about Plan to Avoid Tragedies

São Paulo

Rio Grande do Sul reached, this Sunday (5), the mark of 78 deaths due to the heavy rains that hit the region throughout last week. Amid the worst climatic tragedy ever seen in the state, with all basic services affected, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said he will unlock bureaucratic obstacles to ensure aid to victims and promised long-term actions.

05.05.2024 - President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during an overflight in Porto Alegre, Porto Alegre - RS. Foto: Ricardo Stuckert / PR - PR

In total, 341 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul were affected by floods —which represents more than half of the state. In these locations, the population has no access to basic health care, clean water, electricity, telephony, and main highways are closed.

In addition, the operation of 110 hospitals was affected —17 had to suspend patient care, and 75 were only partially operational, according to the state government's bulletin this Sunday.

