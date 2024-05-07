Floods Advance, and Security and Transportation Collapse in Rio Grande do Sul

Brasília and Porto Alegre

One week after the start of the rains in Rio Grande do Sul, the floods continue to advance, mainly in the Greater Porto Alegre area.

The storms have left at least 85 dead and 339 injured in the state. There are 134 missing, and 336 municipalities are in a state of public calamity.

With runways and lobbies flooded, Salgado Filho Airport has no forecast for resuming flights. Passengers were seeking to rent cars to leave the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

This handout picture released by the Rio Grande do Sul State Culture Secretary (SEDAC) shows an aerial view of the Rio Grande do Sul Art Museum (MARGS) flooded in the city center of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 4, 2024.

On the roads, blockages continue. The cost of recovery for federal highways alone is estimated at R$ 1 billion.

Also in Porto Alegre, residents of two neighborhoods had to leave their homes due to the risk of new floods. The fear of water is compounded by that of looting and violence. There are reports of attacks on markets and residences. Throughout the state, there are 47,676 homeless people.

In Brasília, President Lula (PT) sent to Congress a bill recognizing the state of public calamity in Rio Grande do Sul. The aim is to facilitate the release of resources.

The government also says it will expedite the distribution of R$ 1 billion in parliamentary amendments; R$ 614 million are expected to arrive by this Wednesday (8).

