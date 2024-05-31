Sister of Gisele Bündchen Will Judge a Case Demanding $ 2.8 Billion from the Lula Government

São Paulo and Aracaju

Judge Graziela Bündchen, from the 1st Federal Court of Porto Alegre, has been chosen to judge a public civil action that aims to force the Lula government to pay R$ 15 billion ($ 2.8 billion) to the productive sector of Rio Grande do Sul and assist in the reconstruction of the state. Graziela is one of the five sisters of the top model Gisele Bündchen.

Graziela and Gisele Bundchen - Reprodução/Instagram

The sector, composed of representative entities of commerce, services, industry, and agriculture, demands in the action that the federal government be obligated to pay R$ 10 billion for losses from the floods, and another R$ 5 billion in moral damages for an alleged "omission" in preventing climate disasters.

Graziela became known in 2016 for a decision favorable to Lula. At the time, she dismissed a popular action that attempted to prevent the current president from being appointed Chief Minister of the Civil House in Dilma Rousseff's government.

