The Electoral Justice Rejects the Impeachment of Former Bolsonaro Minister Sergio Moro as Senator

Brasília

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously decided to reject the appeals seeking the impeachment of Senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil).

The decision was made with the support of the court's president, Alexandre de Moraes, who completed the 7-0 score in favor of Moro, after years of mobilization by allies of Lula and Jair Bolsonaro for the former Lava Jato judge to lose his mandate.

Brasilia, 09.04.2024 - Senator Senador Sérgio Moro. Foto: Gabriela Bilo/Folhapress - Folhapress

The impeachment was denied at the TSE by the rapporteur, Floriano de Azevedo, whose vote was followed by the others (André Ramos Tavares, Cármen Lúcia, Kassio Nunes Marques, Raul Araújo, Isabel Gallotti, and Moraes).

Former Lava Jato Operation judge Moro was targeted by appeals from PT and PL seeking his impeachment on grounds of abuse of economic power, misuse of media, and electoral slush funds in the 2022 elections.

On social media, Moro stated that the TSE conducted a technical and independent analysis of the case and that the popular will of the voters from Paraná was respected.

