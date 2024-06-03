Armed Forces Will Allow Female Enlistment for the First Time in Brazil

Brasília

The Armed Forces will allow, for the first time, women to participate in military enlistment for a career as soldiers.

The decision was made by the Defense Minister, José Múcio Monteiro, in conversation with military commanders.

"It is not for nursing and office work, it is for women to join the marines and infantry. We want women armed to the teeth," said Múcio.

Currently, women are already allowed to join the Forces through other means, such as schools that train officers. However, participation is limited—the Navy is the only branch that allows women to serve in combat roles.

Female enlistment will be voluntary and is expected to be permitted for women who turn 18 in 2025.

Read the article in the original language