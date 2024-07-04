Lula to Recreate Commission of Political Deaths and Disappearances Dissolved by Bolsonaro

Brasília

President Lula will recreate the Special Commission on the Dead and Disappeared, dissolved at the end of 2022, in the final days of Jair Bolsonaro's government.

This was a campaign promise of the PT (Workers' Party) leader, who had been pressured by families of victims of the military dictatorship (1964-1985) since he took office for his third term.

Lula's decision will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (4th).

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on during the exhibition of the first school buses of the "caminho da escola" program in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 26, 2024.

There will be three actions: a dispatch reversing Bolsonaro's previous act, which ended the commission, another dismissing the members appointed by the previous administration, and a final one appointing the new members.

The president will also endorse the selection of four people to join the new board.

Federal prosecutor Eugênia Augusta Gonzaga will resume her role as president of the commission, a position she held until the first year of Bolsonaro's government, when she was dismissed.

The commission was created during Fernando Henrique Cardoso's government as a way to recognize victims of the regime, locate missing bodies, and compensate their families.

