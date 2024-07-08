Women Make History in the Armed Forces in Brazil and Become the First Female Combatants in the Navy

Rio de Janeiro

"I had no idea of the magnitude of all this when I joined. Only now has it sunk in that I am making history in the Navy," said Jamille de Souza Franklin, 21, a new marine soldier. Along with 113 other young women, she graduated from the first class of combatants of the Force this Friday (5th). The group underwent four months of intense training at the Almirante Milcíades Portela Alves Instruction Center in Rio de Janeiro to join the elite troop. From now on, women will occupy all bodies and positions in the Navy, making it the first among Brazil's three Armed Forces to have female participation on the combat front line.

"The hardest part was not handling the physical aspect, as many think, but working on the psychological aspect and understanding that nothing can limit me," stated Jamille, who said she draws inspiration from other women, starting with her own mother, a police officer. "I have three brothers and started working at 16 to help at home, doing a bit of everything," she said. She has worked as a saleswoman, waitress, and administrative apprentice. "Now I want to pursue a career in the Navy, finish my degree in physical education, and, in a few years, build my family too, I dream of being a mother," she added. Continuing to break boundaries in the Armed Forces is a common goal among the new female marines. After four months of intense military training, they state their desire to overcome more challenges and pave the way for future generations.

