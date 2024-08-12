All 62 Bodies of Plane Crash Victims in Vinhedo, São Paulo, Have Been Recovered

The task force composed of firefighters, forensic experts, and civil and federal police has completed the recovery of the 62 bodies from the Voepass commercial airplane that crashed on Friday (9) in the municipality of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to Captain Michael Cristo, spokesperson for the Fire Department, the rescue began at the front of the aircraft, which was less affected by fire after the crash. He said that the "bodies were as if they were seated in their respective seats."

Vinhedo, SP, BRASIL, 10/08/2024: A plane model ATR 72-500, from the airline Voepass, which departed from Cascavel (PR) and was en route to Guarulhos (SP), crashed into a residential condominium in the municipality of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, leaving 61 dead. (Foto: Bruno Santos/ Folhapress)

The removal of the last victims was the most difficult due to the fact that they were in the central and rear parts of the aircraft, which were more affected by the fire and crushed by the impact of the crash.

Legal assistance to the victims' families is being provided by prosecutors and public defenders from both Paraná and São Paulo, who are working together.

The accident killed all 58 passengers and the four crew members on board. Initially, it was reported that 61 people were on the plane, but on Saturday (10), Voepass corrected this information.

The aircraft, which took off at 11:50 AM from Cascavel (PR) and was scheduled to arrive at 1:40 PM in Guarulhos (SP), lost 3,300 meters of altitude in less than a minute.