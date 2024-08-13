Plane that Crashed in the Interior of São Paulo Had Collision and Was under Maintenance before the Accident

São Paulo

The plane that crashed in Vinhedo (SP) on Friday (9), leaving 62 dead, had at least two significant faults and was grounded for maintenance at times in the months leading up to the tragedy.

Experts heard by Folha say, however, that such events are common in aviation and may have no connection to the accident.

Vinhedo, SP, 09/08/2024 - The work of Cenipa investigators in the area in Vinhedo (SP) with the wreckage of the Voepass aircraft that crashed last Friday (9). Foto: FAB/Divulgação

On March 11, the Voepass ATR 72-500 model experienced hydraulic system malfunction. In aviation, this type of system is used to transmit force for the operation of components such as brakes, but it is not the only resource used for this purpose.

On that flight, upon landing in Salvador from Recife, the aircraft had an "abnormal contact" with the runway. The report does not detail how this abnormal contact occurred or whether the aircraft was damaged. Passengers and crew were not injured.