Brazilian Federal Revenue Service Identifies 16 Million International Packages Sent by a Single Person

Brasília

The special secretary of the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service, Robinson Barreirinhas, said this Tuesday (12) that the Remessa Conforme program has helped the government to have information regarding international purchases made over the internet and that the Tax Authorities have identified a "citizen" who has sent more than 16 million remittances to Brazil.

Secretary Barreirinhas cited the loopholes used by foreign companies that send fractioned purchases to Brazil in the names of individuals and spoke of a "debacle".

"When we start to collect information, we see that it's a disaster. We're talking about someone who is bringing a lot of things under the same CPF [ Natural Persons Register number], sometimes not under the same CPF, but at the same address, fractioned purchases in a large volume", said the secretary at an event organized by the FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front).

"We have a 'citizen' who has already sent more than 16 million remittances to Brazil, he has a lot of relatives here", he joked. The Remessa Conforme program currently provides an exemption from import tax for purchases of up to US$50 for companies that have certification. For shipments above this value (including shipping and other charges), a rate of 60% is charged.

Translated by Cassy Dias

