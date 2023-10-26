Award Selects Brazil's Top 5 Social Entrepreneurs of the Year

São Paulo

The winners of the 19th edition of the Social Entrepreneur Award lead initiatives that promote income equity for women, encourage reading and writing, provide support for refugees, and ensure dignified housing. During the ceremony at Porto Seguro theater, hosted by Cris Guterres and Bruno Gagliasso, five social innovators were announced among the nine finalists of the 2023 competition organized by Folha and the Schwab Foundation.

SÃO PAULO SP, BRASIL, 24-10-2023 -PRÊMIO EMPREENDEDOR SOCIAL - Fernando Rangel's NGO, Refúgio 343, wins the popular vote. (Foto: Ronny Santos/Folhapress, EMPREENDEDOR SOCIAL) - Folhapress

There were three winners selected by the jury—Ana Fontes (Rede Mulher Empreendedora), Aline Odara (Fundo Agbara), and Robson Melo (Estante Mágica)—and two chosen by the Readers' Choice—Fernando Rangel (Refúgio 343) based on the number of votes and Bruno Sindona (Sindona) for the amount raised.

Among the jurors were recognized social entrepreneurs such as former Sports Minister Ana Moser, leading the Instituto Esporte Educação, and Jeroo Billimoria, founder of Catalyst 2030, a global movement for accelerating the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda.

Read the article in the original language