Ranking Reveals Salaries of Over 400 Professions in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro

Judges are the highest-paid workers on a list of 427 occupations in Brazil, while creative and performing artists have the lowest average income, according to a study by economist Bruno Imaizumi from LCA Consultores.

The analysis uses microdata from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The list includes occupations that encompass formal and informal professionals in both private and public sectors. The information pertains to the effective monthly income in the second quarter of 2023.

Judges topped the ranking with an average monthly income of R$24,732 ($5,000).

At the other end of the spectrum, the occupation described as creative and performing artists reported an average income of R$509 ($99) per month, the lowest in the survey.

