The Brazilian Government Announces $41 Airplane Tickets for Retirees and Students

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, stated that the Voa Brasil program will offer tickets for R$ 200 (US$ 41) and will be aimed at retirees from INSS (National Institute of Social Security) earning up to two minimum wages and students from Prouni (a federal program that offers scholarships).

The minister stated that this audience corresponds to 20.6 million people, but the forecast is that about 3 million will benefit initially.

Those who have flown in the last 12 months, for example, will not have access to the program.

After a meeting with Lula, the minister said that the president will launch Voa Brasil by mid-February, when details for accessing the program will be provided.

"We hope to reach, in the first instance, 3 million retirees and students who will travel. This means including almost a Uruguay in Brazilian aviation throughout 2024. This program will, above all, play an important social role," said Filho.

