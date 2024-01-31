Interest in Betting Websites Increases 20 times on Google in Five Years in Brazil

São Paulo

The phenomenon of online sports betting in Brazil can also be observed through Google. Trends data, a tool that displays the most popular search terms, show that searches for betting games have increased 20 times in the last five years. "Estrela," "Bet365," "esportes," and "aposta desportiva" are the main topics related to the theme. Fifteen percent of the Brazilian population is reported to bet or have bet online, with a monthly spending, among those who bet, of R$ 263 ($ 53). This phenomenon is widespread throughout the country, including among beneficiaries of Bolsa Família, but it has more strength among young people and men.

According to the digital marketing intelligence platform Similarweb, from September to November 2023, these and other betting sites accumulated a total of 2.1 billion visits, with an average of six minutes per access. According to Similarweb, major sporting events, such as the decisive matches of the Copa Libertadores, help explain this high activity.

