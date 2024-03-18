'Brazilian Women Undergo Too Much Plastic Surgery and Destroy their Faces,' Says Owner of L'Occitane

Reinold Geiger speaks about the difficulties of doing business in Brazil, where he created a brand, a classical music festival, and a theater

When listing the difficulties he encountered in implementing his businesses in Brazil, Austrian billionaire Reinold Geiger, 76, global chairman of the L'Occitane Group and creator of its national version, L'Occitane au Brésil, cites bureaucracy and taxes, but also an unusual cultural barrier.

O bilionário austríaco Reinold Geiger, CEO global da L'Occitane e idealizador do festival Música em Trancoso, sob ao palco do festival para saudações de abertura das apresentações
Reinold Geiger, Global CEO of L'Occitane - Rafa Rocha/Divulgação

"People in Brazil undergo a lot of plastic surgery," he assesses. "They start at 30. Then, at 40, they have to have a second surgery. At 50, a third. And, in fact, they are destroying their faces," he asserts.

Under his leadership, the company has become a global giant in natural cosmetics, a market that has grown in the wake of the trend towards products free from chemicals like petroleum and parabens. The so-called "clean beauty" is expected to generate R$120 billion worldwide in 2024, according to the British Beauty Council.

